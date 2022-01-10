Boy, 12, struck after shots fired into home in Detroit, police say

Detroit police are seeking a suspect in a shooting Monday night that left a 12-year-old boy wounded on the city's east side.

The suspect fired shots into a home in the 10900 block of Nottingham around 8:45 p.m., said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

The victim was struck in an upstairs bedroom, he said.

The youth was rushed to a hospital. His condition was not available Monday night.

No other injuries were reported. Police did not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.