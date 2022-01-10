Detroit expands COVID-19 boosters to ages 12 and older

The city of Detroit on Monday announced it is offering Pfizer booster doses to all residents 12 and older as Michigan continues to experience its highest daily caseload since the pandemic began.

It's recommended that the Pfizer booster dose be administered five months after completing the initial vaccination series following approval by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Additionally, the CDC has recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for immunocompromised children ages 5+, to be provided 28 days after completing their initial series, the city noted in a Monday news release.

At this time, only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for people under 18 years old.

Children ages 5-11 can receive their Pfizer vaccinations and boosters at two Detroit Health Department vaccination clinics: The Detroit Health Department at 100 Mack and the Northwest Activities Center located at 18100 Meyers, by appointment only.

Residents must show they work or live in the city to schedule a test, vaccine or booster. They can make appointments by calling (313) 230-0505.

“It is critical that we protect our children and teens from COVID-19 infection and the complications of severe disease, and data shows that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against Omicron and other variants,” Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo said in a Monday statement.

Since March 2020, the city has recorded 102,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,802 deaths.

About 81% of Detroit's hospital inpatient beds are occupied, and 18%, or 515, hold COVID-19 patients, the city noted.

