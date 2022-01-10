Good Samaritan finds toddler who wandered away from east side Detroit home

Detroit — A toddler who was found Sunday morning wandering alone near Eight Mile near Interstate 75 is fine, police said.

Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department, said officers received a call at about 11:18 a.m. from a man who said he found a young child wandering alone in the area of Eight Mile and Irvington.

The man said he picked up the child and had him in his car.

Sunday's high temperature was 38 degrees.

Police officers called medics and they met the caller and the child at the scene, Donakowski said. As a precaution, medics took the child to a hospital to be examined. Doctors told officers the child was in good health.

Officers contacted the boy's mother and she met them at the hospital, Donakowski said.

He also said the officers contacted the department's child abuse investigations unit and Child Protective Services as its policy requires.

Donakowski said it appears the mother left her young son at home in the care of her 16-year-old son while she went to the grocery store. At some point, the toddler somehow opened the home's front door, walked out and wandered off, he said.

"It looks like an accident and it doesn't appear that any charges will be filed," the corporal said.

