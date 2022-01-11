Streets around Greektown Casino reopened after generator fire
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Detroit — The streets around the Greektown Casino have reopened after a fire prompted their closure, police said.
Officials said the area was closed off to traffic early Tuesday morning because of a generator caught fire.
They also said no injuries were reported.
Earlier Tuesday, officials with the city's Traffic Management Department reported the casino was evacuated due to the fire and urged everyone to avoid the area.