Ex-Detroit mayor Kilpatrick: We're 'about to bring forth a brand new baby'

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and his wife have announced they are having a baby.

Kilpatrick made the announcement in a video posted Wednesday night on his Instagram page.

"Tonight we're going to announce to everyone who is within earshot our great news," he said during a nearly nine-minute long recording with his wife, sitting in front of a portrait of Rosa Parks. "Laticia and I are about to bring forth a brand new baby boy. We found out that we are pregnant."

Kilpatrick said he is excited and his wife is about 20 weeks pregnant. He and Laticia were married in July.

"We're just excited about what God has done in our lives and our marriage and a beautiful gift of another son," he said.

He said he and Laticia have one son already. Kilpatrick has three sons from his first marriage.

"We're all boys," he said. "The fifth boy is coming to the family."

The ex-Detroit mayor said the couple wanted to let everyone know at the same time.

Kilpatrick also said he and Laticia were launching their Movement Ministries next week, Jan 20. The day marks the one-year anniversary he was released from federal prison after then-President Donald Trump commuted his sentence. Kilpatrick served more than seven years of a 28-year prison sentence for corruption crimes.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez