Detroit boy, 3, finds gun, accidentally shoots himself, police say

A 3-year-old boy was wounded Friday in an accidental shooting at a Detroit apartment complex, city police said.

The child "shot himself after discovering a weapon inside of a coat" around 4:25 p.m. in the 1800 block of E. Lafayette, said Corporal Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

Investigators learned the gun belonged to a woman who was visiting the home and who had a concealed pistol license, he said.

The boy's mother rushed her son to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition late Friday.

The woman who owned the gun was questioned at the scene but has not been arrested, Donakowski said.

Other details in the case were not released.

The incident follows other recent accidental shootings involving children in the city.

Last month, a 2-year-old boy was injured after shooting himself in the leg on the city's north side. His mother was charged after he allegedly found an unsecured handgun at their home.

In August, a 5-year-old boy also shot himself in the head with an unsecured gun. His father was charged. The boy was hospitalized but additional information about his condition hasn't been released.