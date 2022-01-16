One man dead, another in stable condition after stabbing, shooting at Detroit steakhouse

A man is dead and another is in stable condition after an incident at a downtown steakhouse early Sunday, Detroit Police say.

Cpl. Dan Donakowski, spokesman for the department, told The News that preliminary information showed an employee of Prime + Proper steakhouse got into an altercation with the suspect at about 12:10 a.m.

The suspect, identified as a man in his 50s, allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the employee. The employee, 51, then allegedly pulled out a weapon and fired shots, hitting the suspect.

The employee is in stable condition, Donakowski said, but the suspect died. No other injuries were reported. The department is not releasing other information on the men as of early Sunday afternoon.

Prime + Proper, located at the intersection of Griswold and State streets in downtown Detroit, is an upscale steakhouse. A voicemail left with the restaurant's management was not immediately returned.

