Roseville woman charged in connection to shooting that left 3-year-old in critical condition

A Roseville woman has been charged in connection with the non-lethal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in Detroit, prosecutors announced Sunday.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Janette Ann Smith, 30, with careless, reckless or negligent use of a firearm, according to a news release. Smith is expected to be arraigned Monday at the 36th District Court.

Smith went to the child's mother's house on Friday, Jan. 14, at 4:45 to pick up food, Worthy said in the news release.

Smith, who Detroit Police confirmed last week had a concealed pistol license, then allegedly took off her coat, which had a handgun in the pocket. She hung the coat on a chair and then went into the kitchen, according to a news release.

While speaking to the child's mother, the women heard a bang from the other room. The child, who had found the weapon, shot himself in the head. He is now at a local hospital receiving treatment, according to the release. The boy was listed in critical condition as of Friday.

“It is getting very difficult to come up with new ways to say the same thing over and over again. If you own a gun and you know young children will be in your orbit, secure it so that there will be no access,” Worthy said in the release.

“If you are traveling with a gun, follow the law while doing so, and by all means make sure that children cannot get to it. Secure your gun and save young lives from death, serious injury or harm of any kind.”

