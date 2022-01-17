'Not a day off, a day on': MLK Day of service includes blight removal in Detroit

Detroit — Before setting off to spend a chilly Martin Luther King Jr. Day morning collecting trash in front of a senior living home on the city's north west side, volunteers with Detroit Blight Busters beamed as they watched an excavator tear down an abandoned building in Old Redford.

"Sometimes before you build, you've got to destroy," said Blight Busters executive director John George, as the building he described as a "long standing public threat on Grand River" came down. He said it had been vacant for at least 35 years.

The nonprofit was joined by state Rep. Stephanie Young, D-Detroit, city councilmembers James Tate and Mary Waters, and volunteers who later went to the Greenhouse Apartments senior living home at Six Mile and Southfield Freeway to clear its pathways of trash and remove plastic bags that were stuck in trees.

"It's the MLK Day of Service. Not a day off, but a day on," said George. "... We're going to improve our effort to stabilize and revitalize this community forward."

Stationed across the street from the Detroit Artist Village, the building will become a courtyard and neighborhood meeting spot attached to the Sunflower Art Center that George hopes to establish with Peter Cummings, a real estate developer and executive chairman and CEO of the Platform.

More:Royal Oak and Berkey schools join lawmakers to honor King as 'force for good'

"The narrative has always been that so much has happened in downtown, Midtown and Corktown, but I like for people to know that things are happening right in your town," said Young. "... investments like this remind people that they matter, and that's why we're here."

Young currently represents Old Redford as part of House District 8, but, in 2022, will be running for the newly drawn District 16, which does not include the neighborhood.

"This is still Detroit, so just because it won't be a part of my House district doesn't mean that I still won't be available to help," Young told The Detroit News. "It's bittersweet, you know, you'd like to be hands on. But I'm hoping and praying that whoever takes over this area has got to understand the importance of being engaged and involved."

George founded Blight Busters in 1988 to demolish, board up or renovate abandoned homes in the city, which the nonprofit works with funders like Cummings to do.

George said he and Cummings want the new art center to be an extension of the Artist Village, and expand its function as a community and studio space where education and youth programs are run by Blight Busters and artists like Charles "Chazz" Miller, who established the village and paints murals for the nonprofit.

"When John and I met we talked about making this whole area like a campus for agriculture, for art, for music ... so that's what we've been doing on a small scale," said Miller as he rolled up giant sunflowers that he painted on fabric to staple on the side of the new building. "And so now, it's just time scale up."

Tate addressed volunteers and the media before the demolition and the senior home cleanup began, saying he found it valuable to be able to give back to the community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"I am again thankful to be able to step just a little bit in those shoes of service in the city of Detroit," said Tate.

"We all have ... the ability to do our best to serve others, and not just look at what benefits ourselves but how what we do today affects everyone moving forward."