Detroit police seek tips on man who fatally shot man during store robbery

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify the man who shot and killed another man Monday during a robbery at a store on the city's west side.

The shooting happened at about 9:15 p.m. at a store in the 20400 block of James Couzens Freeway near Greenfield and Eight Mile, according to authorities.

Investigators said the man entered the store and tried to buy some alcohol.

As another man, 64, opened a door to exit the area behind the cash register, the customer produced a gun and fired it at the victim, fatally wounding him, officials said.

The shooter then pointed the gun at another man who was still near the registers and demanded he open the cash drawers. The victim complied, police said.

After, the shooter fled the store on foot, heading west toward Winthrop with the cash drawers of the two registers, containing an undisclosed amount of money.

Officials said the shooter is about 6-foot tall. He was wearing a black mask, a blue and white flannel jacket with a hood, black pants and black shoes. They released an image of the man captured by the store's security cameras.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

