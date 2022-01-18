Roseville woman charged in non-fatal shooting of boy, 3, who discovered gun

A 30-year-old Roseville woman was formally charged Tuesday in the non-fatal shooting of a 3-year-old Detroit boy last week, said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The prosecutor's office alleges Janette Ann Smith went to a home around 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Lafayette in Detroit to visit the child's mother to pick up food.

Police say Smith took off her coat that had a handgun in the pocket and put it on a chair in the living room of the friend's residence. When Smith went into the kitchen to speak with the child’s mother, there was a loud bang heard in the living room.

Police believe the child found the weapon, and shot himself in the head. The boy was taken to a hospital by his mother and is continuing to receive treatment.

Smith, who had a concealed weapons permit, was arraigned Monday in 36th District Court on one count of careless, reckless, or negligent use of a firearm. She was given a $10,000/10% bond. Her probable cause conference is scheduled for Monday and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan.31 before Judge Kenneth King.

In a statement, Worthy expressed frustration with unintentional shootings and urged people to take necessary precautions.

“It is getting very difficult to come up with new ways to say the same thing over and over again. If you own a gun and you know young children will be in your orbit, secure it so that there will be no access,” she said. “If you are traveling with a gun, follow the law while doing so, and by all means make sure that children cannot get to it. Secure your gun and save young lives from death, serious injury or harm of any kind.”