Authorities work to ID body found in west Detroit

Detroit police are investigating the death of a person whose remains were found Tuesday on the city's west side.

Officers confirmed the body was near Tireman and Vaughan, said Sgt. William O'Brien, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

Other details, including the gender and how long the body had been there, were not released.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office was expected to determine the cause and manner of death, O'Brien said.

Fox 2 Detroit reported relatives believe the body was that of Latima Warren, who had been missing for weeks, and police said the boyfriend of the mother of four had been arrested Tuesday.

"It means a lot to me to have closure because ... I know people go years without finding their loved ones," Gwen Parks, a grandmother of several of Warren's children, told the station. "And this is not how I wanted to find her, but I didn't want to give up looking for her."

O'Brien said Tuesday night he could not confirm an arrest in the case or other details.

The Detroit Police Department reported this month that the 32-year-old left her home in the 8000 block of Vaughan around midnight Dec. 20 and failed to return. She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, gray jogging pants and pink boots, according to the notice.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan offered a $2,500 reward for tips.

Community activists also have worked to highlight the case through neighborhood canvassing.