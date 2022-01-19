Ex-Detroit councilman Spivey awaits fate in corruption scandal

Detroit — A federal judge Wednesday will sentence former Detroit city councilman André Spivey for receiving almost $36,000 in bribes, part of a sprawling corruption scandal engulfing City Hall and the police department.

The 9 a.m. sentencing in front of U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts will cap a swift downfall for Spivey, part of the new generation of civic leaders who rose to prominence after former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison for racketeering conspiracy and other corruption crimes. Instead, like Kilpatrick, Spivey's political career ends with a federal conviction.

Spivey, 47, resigned from city council in September after pleading guilty to bribery conspiracy. Since then, prosecutors have charged four others with crimes and accused Spivey and unnamed city officials of a series of leaks that threatened to obstruct an ongoing investigation targeting at least two other politicians: Councilman Scott Benson and former Councilwoman Janeé Ayers.

The broader FBI investigation emerged in August when agents raided City Hall and the homes of Benson, Ayers and their respective chiefs of staff, who have not been charged with a crime.

Unsealed search warrant records show investigators are focused on finding evidence of bribery, extortion, wire and mail fraud. They are looking into whether city officials and others personally benefited from campaign contributions or nonprofit donations and whether they extorted business people.

Spivey received about $36,000 in the scheme from a towing industry figure who was working undercover for the FBI, prosecutors said. Spivey received the money on eight separate occasions during a five-year period ending in 2020 -- including cash during a secret payoff at his 46th birthday party.

His chief of staff, Keith Jones, also received money, sources told The Detroit News.

Spivey has argued that the funds were loans, and not bribes, and that on 30 occasions he voted against the interests of one of the confidential informants who paid him.

Spivey's attorney, Elliott Hall, has sought a probation sentence. In one filing, Hall argued that Spivey was "not merely ‘sorry he got caught,’ he is sorry that he breached the trust of his position as a member of the City Council and dishonored his position as a member of the clergy.”

The defense also argues Spivey has learned his lesson, and that the odds of a similar crime are low, as he holds no office.

"The government knows Mr. Spivey does not need to be rehabilitated through incarceration," Hall wrote in his most recent briefing, a rebuttal to a government sentencing memo he called "vindictive."

The government sought a 40-month prison term.

"Spivey’s criminal conduct was not a one-time slip or an isolated serious lapse of judgment," Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Gardey and Frances Carlson wrote in a filing earlier this month.

"The court’s sentence should reflect the seriousness of Spivey’s crimes, the betrayal of Detroit’s citizens who elected him, and the obvious need to deter other public officials from pocketing cash bribes while ostensibly serving the public interest."

Both sides filed briefs arguing their respective cases in the last week.

Along with the briefs, Spivey's friends and allies sent Judge Roberts hundreds of pages of letters in his support.

