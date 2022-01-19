Police fear human remains belong to missing woman

Detroit — Police officials on Wednesday discussed two active missing persons cases, expressing concern that human remains found in a west-side home belong to a 32-year-old woman who disappeared a month ago.

A cadaver dog alerted investigators to the remains Monday while police were executing a search warrant in the 8000 block of Vaughn, police Chief James White said at a press conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

White said investigators believe the remains belong to Latima Warren, who was reported missing on Dec. 20. A Detroit man has been arrested in connection with the case, and police submitted a warrant seeking criminal charges against him.

"At this time, we cannot officially confirm that the human remains found were in fact Ms. Warren," White said. "We have to wait for the Medical Examiner's report, but sadly, all things point to the fact that this is Ms. Warren."

The day Warren was reported missing, police searched her home and yard. They returned on Monday "and saw some disturbing things," White said. He did not elaborate, citing the open investigation.

"The officers secured the location, got a search warrant and went into the home," White said. "That's when we found the remains ... a cadaver dog got a hit. It's a sad situation."

In the second case, White said his department has taken the lead in the investigation into the Jan. 5 disappearance of 17-year-old Zion Foster of Eastpointe after receiving information that she was last seen in Detroit.

White named Zion's cousin, Jaylin Brazier, as a person of interest in the case.

"We’d like to know if he has seen her, or if he has any information that would lead to her whereabouts, and we’d like to talk to him as soon as possible," White said. "We're extremely concerned."

White said Eastpointe police will continue to aid in the investigation, along with the FBI.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK UP, or Detroit police at (313) 313-596-5640.

