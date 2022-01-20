Detroit man charged in connection with partner's severe burns

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with burning his partner at their home last week, police announced Thursday.

Police were dispatched for a welfare check at a home on Packard around 10:40 p.m. Jan. 14 in response to a tip that a woman was being held against her will and tortured, the police department said in a statement.

"Officers discovered the female laying on a bed in the basement with severe burns on her legs and stomach and could barely move," according to the release.

Devonne Marsh was arrested and charged with kidnapping, aggravated/felonious assault as well as violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Authorities said he has a previous charge for a dangerous drug warrant.

"How do you do this to another human being? It’s unimaginable," said Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis. "Just incredibly traumatic injuries. I just can’t imagine the pain she must be suffering.”

Marsh was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court. He stood mute and a not guilty plea was entered, records show.

Bond was set at $50,000, 10%. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 26.