Detroit man charged in connection with partner's severe burns

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
A Detroit man has been charged in connection with burning his partner at their home last week, police announced Thursday.

Police were dispatched for a welfare check at a home on Packard around 10:40 p.m. Jan. 14 in response to a tip that a woman was being held against her will and tortured, the police department said in a statement. 

"Officers discovered the female laying on a bed in the basement with severe burns on her legs and stomach and could barely move," according to the release.

Devonne Marsh

Devonne Marsh was arrested and charged with kidnapping, aggravated/felonious assault as well as violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Authorities said he has a previous charge for a dangerous drug warrant. 

"How do you do this to another human being? It’s unimaginable," said Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis. "Just incredibly traumatic injuries. I just can’t imagine the pain she must be suffering.”

Marsh was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court. He stood mute and a not guilty plea was entered, records show.

Bond was set at $50,000, 10%. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 26.

