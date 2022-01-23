Detroit Pit Crew rescues dog with severe burns to head and face

The Detroit News

The local animal rescue group is raising money and hoping to learn how a dog received what appears to be severe chemical burns on her face and head.

The Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue said the pup named Rose after the late-Betty White's character on "The Golden Girls," was surrendered by "someone who took her from the original owner to try to get her help."

The post on the group's Facebook page said the dog was turned in Thursday. The dog's head is disfigured from the injury.

The rescue said Sunday that Rose had survived her first surgery. Her right eye appears to have been removed during the procedure.

"She is in good spirits and so far enjoys belly rubs and giving kisses," a recent post said.

She remains in special foster care, where she will live while she has th remaining surgeries.

A fundraising effort had raised more than $7,000 toward the estimated $10,000 to $15,000 the dog is expected to need for surgeries.

"... And we know she is worth every penny," the post said.