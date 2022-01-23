Why backlog grows of citizen complaints against Detroit cops

Detroit — The office that investigates citizen complaints against Detroit police officers has a backlog of 759 cases that officials said is due to the exodus of almost half the staff since 2020 and COVID-related challenges.

The Office of the Chief Investigator, which reports to the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners, handles non-criminal complaints against Detroit cops, mostly about officers' demeanor and procedures. Allegations of criminal wrongdoing are forwarded to the police department's internal affairs investigators.