1 dead after roll-cover crash on I-96 near W. Grand Blvd.

Detroit — A man is dead and a woman suffered minor injuries in a roll-over crash involving two vehicles early Monday morning on Interstate 96 near West Grand Boulevard, state police said.

Troopers were notified at about 2:50 a.m. Monday by Detroit firefighters they had responded to a report of the roll-over crash involving two vehicles at the location, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man driving a passenger vehicle rear-ended a second vehicle driven by a woman as they were both traveling in I-96's left lanes. The crash's impact pushed both vehicles onto the right shoulder. The man's vehicle then caught fire, officials said.

Medics took both drivers to a hospital. Doctors pronounced the man dead upon arrival, police said. Troopers are working to identify the man's next of kin, they said.

Officials also said the woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

