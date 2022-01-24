Man arrested in fatal shooting, robbery at Detroit store

Detroit police announced Monday that they arrested a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting and robbery last week at a store on the city's west side.

"This is excellent police work by our officers to get a dangerous suspect off the streets,” police Chief James White said in a statement.

Other details were not released.

Investigators said the suspect entered the store in the 20400 block of James Couzens around 9:15 p.m. Jan. 17 and tried to buy alcohol.

He is accused of shooting a 64-year-old man, who opened a door and left the area behind the cash register, and demanding another man open the drawers and taking an undisclosed amount of money.

The man was captured on the store's security cameras.

Police said he also is wanted in an armed robbery at the Golden Beauty Supply Shop in the 17500 block of West Seven Mile.