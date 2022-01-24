State police investigate possible shooting on Southfield Fwy. near Joy Rd.

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a possible shooting that happened early Monday morning on the Southfield Freeway near Joy Road on Detroit's west side, officials said.

A woman called 911 just after midnight to report she was shot at while driving on the freeway near Joy Road, police said.

Troopers contacted the woman, inspected her vehicle and found bullet holes on the car's rear.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle in the shooting was described as an older, gold Chevrolet Malibu.

State police are working to verify the shooting's circumstances.

Anyone with information should call the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000.