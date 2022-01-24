Tips sought on west side Detroit Dollar General store robbery

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who robbed a Dollar General store Sunday on the city's west side.

Officials tweeted a video clip of the incident Monday.

According to the video, the robbery happened at about 6:55 p.m. Sunday. Police said the store is located on West Grand River near Meyers.

In the clip, the man is seen approaching a cashier at the store, handing her a bill and drawing a gun from his waistband. He then cocks the gun and places it on the counter while demanding she hand over the money in the register. The clerk complies and gives the man the cash drawer.

The man takes the money from the drawer, puts the gun away and walks out of the store.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez