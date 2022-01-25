Detroit property values climb 30%, marking fifth straight year of growth, officials say

Detroit — Residential property values climbed an average of 30% last year, marking the city's fifth straight year of property value growth, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Tuesday.

Detroit's residential property assessments increase by 31% per neighborhood in 2021, based on the most recent sales study across the city. The city's values rose 8% from 2020 to 2021. Officials said the figures are based on a review of the last two years of housing market sales.

Duggan said Tuesday that 203 out of 208 neighborhoods saw values rise and the city will be mailing out notices of proposed assessment changes this week. The majority — or 91 neighborhoods — saw a 30% to 49% boost. Another 85 neighborhoods saw values go up by 10% to 29%; 21 others had values go up by more than 50%, he said. There were five neighborhoods that lost value, but none greater than 6%, the city said.

Property taxes are expected to go up about 3%, the mayor said Tuesday.

While property values have steadily increased in the city, Duggan said homeowners are protected against large property tax increases because, under state law the annual increase is capped at the consumer price index or 5%, whichever is lower. Those taxes get uncapped when ownership has changed and are adjusted to the State Equalized Value the year following the transfer.

“This steady rise in property value is a reflection of ongoing improvements in neighborhoods such as blight removal, park improvements, commercial corridor upgrades and other key city services,” Duggan said in a Tuesday statement ahead of the announcement at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters. “Home values in nearly every neighborhood are rising and helping to build new wealth, without significant tax increases. These numbers show that while there is still a lot of work to do, the city’s revitalization has reached nearly every corner of our city.”

To determine the assessment, the city examined market sales between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2021, including more than 60,000 transfers. Of those, 14,200 met the definition of market value and were used to determine the 2021 assessment.

The mayor's announcement comes days after Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield hosted a community forum to gather feedback for a compensation ordinance she hopes to draft to address hundreds of millions in overassessments in past years.

Advocates have heightened calls for state and city leaders to investigate the ongoing "inaccuracy" and "inequity" in property tax assessments in Detroit since a January 2020 investigation by The Detroit News found the city failed to accurately bring down property values in the years following the Great Recession. As a result, Detroit overtaxed homeowners by at least $600 million over a six-year period.

Duggan has said that the gap between home prices and assessments was largely closed in 2014 when he took office.

At that time, he said, the city's residential values were in a tailspin and lost an estimated $3 billion in value since 2010.

To aid struggling homeowners, the mayor has noted he implemented a 22% cut in assessments his first month in office and further cuts in 2015.

Detroit Assessor Alvin Horhn, in response to Sheffield's Saturday forum, said the city has spent millions modernizing its assessment process and new assessments have been reviewed and approved by the State Tax Commission.

Since 2018, the value of residential properties in the city have increased by 60% overall, Duggan noted Tuesday.

Detroit's residential property values now stand at $4.8 billion, an increase from a 2017 low of $2.8 billion.

“This strong property value growth provides greater stability not only in our neighborhoods but also for the city’s economy and revenues,” added Detroit's Chief Financial Officer Jay Rising.

Duggan will further the detail the property value findings during a Tuesday afternoon news conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters alongside Horhn, resident Briana Mason and Russell Woods Sullivan Area Association President Melvin Chuney.

Homeowners have the right to appeal the proposed changes over the next three weeks.

The city has extended the Assessor Review through Feb. 22 and the appeal process will take place remotely online, by letters, or email, officials said.

