Suspect sought in Sunday stabbing at west side Detroit gas station

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who stabbed and injured another man Sunday at a gas station on the city's west side.

Officials released images and video of the suspect captured by the store's security cameras.

Detroit police say this man, known as Carl, is accused of stabbing and wounding another man Sunday after an argument at a gas station on West Seven Mile near Greenfield.

The incident happened just before noon at a gas station in the 16000 block of West Seven Mile Road near Greenfield Road, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect, known as "Carl" got into an argument with a 28-year-old man in the store. The suspect stabbed the 28-year-old multiple times with a sharp object and then fled the scene, they said.

Officers took the victim to a hospital where he is recovering from his wounds.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

