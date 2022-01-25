Suspect sought in Sunday stabbing at west side Detroit gas station

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who stabbed and injured another man Sunday at a gas station on the city's west side.

Officials released images and video of the suspect captured by the store's security cameras.

The incident happened just before noon at a gas station in the 16000 block of West Seven Mile Road near Greenfield Road, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect, known as "Carl" got into an argument with a 28-year-old man in the store. The suspect stabbed the 28-year-old multiple times with a sharp object and then fled the scene, they said.

Officers took the victim to a hospital where he is recovering from his wounds.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez