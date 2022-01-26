Charges sought for Amazon driver who reported carjacking with 110 packages on board

The Detroit News

A reported carjacking of an Amazon delivery driver who was hauling more than 100 packages in Detroit after Christmas didn't take place, police said Wednesday.

The incident was reported near Renfrew and Pembroke on Dec. 30, but police said the driver "confessed she lied about being carjacked and was involved in planning the crime," according to a release Wednesday night.

"Thanks to a tip from the community," investigators learned about the alleged involvement of the driver, police said.

The alleged carjacking occurred at about 6 p.m. in northwest Detroit. A suspect in a black ski mask climbed into the delivery driver's vehicle, a white 2021 Ram 3500 pickup with a Florida license plate, and demanded the keys, police said at the time. The suspect drove away with 110 packages in the pickup; another person followed in a car initially driven by the suspect in the ski mask.

The pickup was recovered Jan. 3 on Annin near Detroit's Palmer Woods neighborhood. Inside was a box that held several other boxes.

A warrant has been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office seeking to charge the driver, who hasn't been identified because charges haven't been filed, with larceny over $1,000 and false report of a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call Commercial Auto Theft at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tipsters will remain anonymous.