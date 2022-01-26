How Mary Sheffield aims to 'restore faith' in Detroit City Council

Detroit — Mary Sheffield wants to "set a tone of integrity" in the city amid an ongoing federal corruption probe, aims to redefine affordable housing and help overtaxed homeowners as the highest-ranking council member in Michigan's largest city.

The third-term councilwoman was appointed president of the City Council this month after representing Detroit's District 5 for eight years and running unopposed in her November reelection bid. Fellow incumbent and longest-serving council member James Tate is the council's pro tem. Six of the nine council members are serving for the first time.