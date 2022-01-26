Man, 29, sought in connection with 2020 slaying of teen on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A 29-year-old man is wanted in connection with the 2020 slaying of a 16-year-old during a robbery on the city's east side.

Police are asking the public for help to find Diontae Drake, officials said.

They said Drake is suspected of shooting and killing the teen during a robbery at a home in the 15900 block of Edmore near Eight Mile and Redmond. The shooting happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2020, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the fatal shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

