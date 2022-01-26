Sugar Factory American Brasserie to open late spring in downtown Detroit

Detroit — How sweet it is!

Sugar Factory American Brasserie will open late spring in downtown Detroit, officials with Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock said Wednesday. The dining chain is famous for its retail candy store and glamorous dining rooms suitable for taking photos and posting them on social media.

The 233-seat restaurant will be the chain's first location in Michigan. It will be housed in Bedrock's One Campus Martius building at 45 Monroe.

"We are excited to bring our decadent dishes, sweets and treats to the Detroit community, which have been enjoyed by guests around the world for over a decade," Sugar Factory shared owner Charissa Davidovici said in a statement. "The energy and atmosphere of downtown and the One Campus Martius building is the perfect place for Sugar Factory’s family-friendly dining."

The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Among its offerings are the Flaming HOT Cheetos Burgers, Rainbow Sliders, alcohol-infused, smoking candy goblets, the Cookie Monster Make a Wish Insane Milkshakes or the King Kong Sundae, which serves up to 12 people and features 24 scoops of ice cream.

"There’s nothing else like this internationally-recognized brand in the market and we’re excited to watch it become a destination for Detroiters and visitors," Naumann Idrees, Bedrock’s Vice President of Leasing said in a statement. "Sugar Factory’s lively and playful atmosphere will make an excellent addition to downtown Detroit’s family-friendly options, and will be the natural place for a treat after ice skating or playing on the beach at Campus Martius just across the street."

The eatery will also feature both indoor and outdoor bar seating.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez