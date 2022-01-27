Detroit police detain person of interest in teen's fatal shooting

Detroit police on Thursday said they have detained a person of interest in connection with a shooting this month inside a Mobil gas station that left a 15-year-old dead.

The juvenile was being questioned, the police department said in a statement. No other details were released.

“I can’t fathom the pain and anguish the family must be feeling knowing their loved one is not coming home,” Police Chief James White said in a statement. “The victim was a child and this is a senseless murder that did not need to happen. We would like to thank the community for their tips and help in this ongoing homicide investigation.”

The incident was reported around 8:55 p.m. Jan. 7 at a Mobil gas station in the 11000 block of E. Seven Mile, investigators said.

During a press conference in the days that followed, White described the incident as possibly stemming from a social media dispute.

The chief said the victim was fatally shot by a suspect believed to have been with another male.

The suspect allegedly struck the teen before the gun jammed, then racked it and shot him again, White said.

Authorities released surveillance images of the male they described as the suspect to spur tips.

Police said Thursday the case remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313-596-2260) or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.