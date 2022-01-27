State police investigating shooting, domestic dispute on Lodge Fwy. in Detroit

Detroit — Police are investigating a domestic violence incident and freeway shooting that happened early Thursday on the Lodge Freeway near Warren Avenue, officials said.

The Lodge southbound has been shut down at M-8, along with ramps in the area, Michigan State Police said, to investigate.

Detroit police officers received a call at about 5 a.m. from a woman who reported someone fired shots at her vehicle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman told them she went to one of the Detroit casinos to file a report and she was referred to the state police.

Troopers located her and conducted an interview.

A preliminary investigation revealed the incident was not random and that it was the result of domestic violence.

