2 sought in carjacking at Detroit gas station

Detroit police are seeking tips to find two suspects wanted in connection with a Wednesday carjacking.

The incident was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the 11500 block of Hamilton. The victim told investigators one of the suspects approached with a gun as she left a gas station and demanded the keys to her 2014 Chevy Equinox, the police department said in a statement.

"The victim stated the suspect then pointed the gun to the back of her and got into the driver’s seat," according to the release. "A second suspect got into the front passenger seat. The suspects then fled northbound on Hamilton in the victim’s vehicle."

The vehicle has a Michigan plate of 6KCF95.

The suspects are described as two males. One in his 30s with a medium build, last seen wearing all black and a matching ski mask. The other is believed to be in his 20s, thin, also last seen wearing all black and a black ski mask, police said.

Anyone with information, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Section at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.