Accused cocaine kingpin from Metro Detroit betrayed by secret messaging app, feds say

Detroit — An accused drug kingpin from Metro Detroit who was building a remote-controlled submarine to allegedly smuggle cocaine across the Atlantic Ocean was betrayed by an encrypted messaging app favored by international crime lords, The Detroit News has learned.

Interviews and court records hint at how federal agents capped a sprawling, six-year investigation that spanned five continents, 15 countries, involved James Bond-style gadgets, a mystery man and cocaine smuggled in banana boxes aboard foreign freighters.