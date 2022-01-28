Birmingham doctor ran $17M pill mill selling opioids for cash, feds say

Detroit — A Birmingham doctor ran a $17 million pill mill selling prescription opioids for cash to phony patients, federal prosecutors said in a criminal case unsealed Friday.

The indictment accuses Dr. John Kirkpatrick, 83, of running Southfield Medical Services under the guise of a legitimate medical office but the clinic's "fundamental purpose was to issue unlawful opioid prescriptions."

The clinic contributed to the nation's opioid crisis by issuing prescriptions for almost 575,000 doses of pain pills, including oxycodone and oxymorphone, during a conspiracy that lasted from May 2018 to March 2021, according to the government. Prosecutors said the pills had a conservative street value of $17 million.

Kirkpatrick is expected to make an initial appearance Friday afternoon in federal court in Detroit on charges punishable by a mandatory-minimum 10-year prison sentence. A criminal defense lawyer was not identified in court records early Friday.

He is the latest doctor charged in a years-long crackdown on fraud and drug crimes committed by doctors and medical professionals in Metro Detroit. Federal prosecutors have charged more than 440 people in connection with crimes since 2009, one of the largest concentrations of criminal cases nationwide.

Kirkpatrick ran the alleged conspiracy out of clinics on West 12 Mile and along Northwestern Highway in Southfield with another man, Roland Williams, who recruited phony patients, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, Kirkpatrick and Williams required patients to pay cash for office visits and were charged various amounts depending on the quantity, type and dosage of prescription opioids.

"After a cursory examination or no examination at all, Dr. Kirkpatrick would write multiple prescriptions, without medical necessity and outside the scope of professional medical practice, to the 'patients' recruited by Detroiter Roland Williams, and others," according to the indictment.

Kirkpatrick's license has been suspended, according to state records.

Williams and other employees created phony medical records, including magnetic resonance imaging reports and prescription documents to make the conspiracy appear legitimate, prosecutors alleged.

Kirkpatrick and Williams are charged with drug conspiracy and seven counts of illegal distribution of controlled substances.

The alleged conspiracy is much smaller than others in recent years.

Dr. Frank Patino, 67, of Woodhaven was convicted last fall in a separate $120 million scheme that prosecutors say involved more than 2.2 million pills, one of the largest health care fraud schemes in U.S. history.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews