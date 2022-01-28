Detroit police 'Operation Restore Order' nets 14 arrests, drugs and guns

Detroit police on Friday announced a law enforcement operation this week that resulted in 14 arrests and the recovery of narcotics, guns and more than $20,000.

The two-day "Operation Restore Order" started Thursday and involved special teams from the city’s east side police precincts, the department said in a statement.

Six arrests were for carrying a concealed weapon, and besides cash, officers recovered at least 60 grams of crack cocaine, 30 packs of suspected heroin, 50 pills and four firearms, according to the release.

“This is excellent police work by the skilled and hardworking officers of our Special Operations Teams,” Police Chief James White said. “Detroiters can sleep easier tonight knowing several dangerous individuals, drugs and weapons have been taken off the street thanks to the courageous work of the men and women of the Detroit Police Department.”

Shortly after taking over as chief last year, White announced he had reinstated "Operation Restore Order," raids that target people with outstanding warrants, amid rising crime across the city.

In June, a round called "Enough is Enough," led to 28 arrests and investigators seizing 11 illegal firearms, 22 vehicles, 13 grams of fentanyl and 37 grams of cocaine.

Officials reported 18 "Operation Restore Order" raids from 2013-17, starting with one at the Colony Arms Apartments on Jefferson Avenue, which former police chief James Craig called "the most problematic address in the city" after police were dispatched to the units more than 600 times the previous year.