Man, 36, charged in triple shooting at west side Detroit hair salon

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with a triple shooting Saturday at a hair salon that killed one person, officials said.

Dandre Rashad Mitchell, 36, was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court in Detroit on several charges, including first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

A magistrate set Mitchell's bond at $100,000 and scheduled a probable cause conference for Feb. 10 and a preliminary examination for Feb. 17.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

Authorities accuse Mitchell of killing Deante Snow, 28, and wounding two other men, ages 19 and 26, at a hair salon on the city's west side.

They said police were called at 7:20 p.m. Saturday to the business in the 18940 block of Livernois near Seven Mile for a report of a shooting. Officers found Snow lying face up on the ground with heavy bleeding near his torso.

Medics took the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Investigators said they believe Mitchell and Snow were in an argument that escalated until Mitchell allegedly shot Snow and the other two victims.

Police said Mitchell turned himself in to authorities Monday.

