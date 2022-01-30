Democrats want Lewis Cass statue replaced. Is Coleman Young the answer?
James David Dickson
The Detroit News
Detroit — Two Democrats are launching on Monday a renewed push to replace Michigan's Lewis Cass statue in the U.S. Capitol, but their proposed replacement has historians and political observers questioning what kind of response it will get.
State Sen. Adam Hollier, D-Detroit, is announcing a resolution to honor Coleman Young, Detroit's first Black mayor who led the city for 20 years, with a statue at Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C.