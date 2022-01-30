Proposed Capitol statue prompts revisiting of former Detroit Mayor Coleman Young's career

Former Detroit Mayor Coleman led the city for 20 years, creating a colorful but controversial legacy as the first Black mayor of Michigan's largest city.

State Sen. Adam Hollier, D-Detroit, is introducing a resolution to replace the longtime Michigan Democrats' selection of Lewis Cass in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol with a statue of Young. The move requires the approval of the Republican-led Michigan Legislature and requires the approval of the funding to build the proposed statue.