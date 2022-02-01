Duggan withdraws nomination of deputy mayor to serve as Detroit's top lawyer

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan on Tuesday withdrew his request to have the deputy mayor serve as the city's next top lawyer, citing "reservations" from some City Council members.

The mayor announced his decision as the council was set to take up the appointment of Conrad Mallett Jr. during Tuesday's formal session after it had been put off last week amid objections from one of the panel's six new members.

Angela Whitfield-Calloway has noted Mallett chaired Duggan's first mayoral campaign and said she didn’t think he could be impartial as the city's corporation counsel. She instead was calling for a nationwide search.

Ahead of Tuesday's vote, a law department representative read a statement from Duggan announcing his decision to take Mallett out of the running.

The mayor noted that with 77 attorneys and 120 employees, the Detroit Law Department is the equivalent of a major firm and stressed the city needs a corporation counsel not just knowledgeable in municipal law, but with the administrative experience and running a large organization.

"Very few attorneys meet both criteria, which is why I was pleased when former Chief Justice Conrad Mallett had agreed to be considered," Duggan's statement read. "When it became clear that a number on city council had reservations about confirming Mr. Mallett within the charter short confirmation period, I withdrew his nomination. In cooperation with city council, I will continue working towards a permanent appointee with a strong administrative and municipal background."

Chuck Raimi, who has served as the city's deputy corporation counsel for the last eight years, will continue to serve as acting corporation counsel until a permanent counsel is appointed, Duggan said.

The decision comes just weeks into the mayor's third term and shows "another side of cooperative relationship building" as Duggan works to establish ties with the primarily new council, noted Southfield-based political consultant Mario Morrow.

The move, Morrow said, was the right thing and illustrates that Duggan "wants to work with council, and he's going to respect their opinion."

"The council should have the utmost respect for the mayor for pulling the nomination back and listening to the council's concerns," he said. "It's a win-win for everybody."

But Karen Dumas, a former top aide to mayors Kwame Kilpatrick and Dave Bing, said she was surprised by Duggan's decision. She said she doesn't think the pushback from some council newcomers was significant enough for the mayor to withdraw the nomination.

"It reeks of strategy. There's something else going on, but we just don't know what it is," Dumas said. "Either there's something bigger and better for Conrad or there's some negotiation. Mike knows what he's doing. He's thinking this fight isn't big enough for me."

Duggan announced in mid-December his intentions to nominate Mallett for the post, replacing Lawrence Garcia who stepped down in December for a job at a private law firm.

Garcia's departure came after he'd been the subject of a complaint that city Inspector General Ellen Ha filed with the state's Attorney Grievance Commission that claimed Garcia "improperly intervened in our investigations."

Whitfield-Calloway, who represents District 2, has said she would not support Mallett's nomination citing his close relationship with Duggan that span three decades.

"I do not believe that you can be impartial or neutral in your decision-making with regard to the legislative branch and the executive branch," Whitfield-Calloway told Mallett during a recent Internal Operations and Standing Committee discussion on his proposed appointment. "To me, it's very problematic."

In response, Mallett likened Duggan's appointment to the selection a president of the United States would make for an attorney general, which, he said, is always "someone with whom they are familiar, someone that they are philosophically aligned with and someone they know they can trust."

Mallett, former chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, was appointed as deputy mayor in May 2020 to aid in Detroit's response to COVID-19 and establish the Community Health Corps, which connects low-income Detroiters with support services and assistance programs.

He served in executive leadership under former Detroit Mayor Coleman A. Young and in the Kwame Kilpatrick administration. Mallett began his career as a summer intern in the city’s Law Department, reporting to former U.S. District Court Judge Anna Diggs Taylor.

He formerly served as president of Detroit Medical Center's Sinai-Grace Hospital from 2003 to 2011 and was named interim CEO of DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital in March 2017. Mallett was a Michigan Supreme Court justice from 1990 to 1999 and the first African American to serve as Michigan's chief justice.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_