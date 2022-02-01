Teen charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old at Detroit gas station

A Detroit teen has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old at a gas station last month, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Tuesday.

Mekhi Green, 15, knew the teen he is accused of killing, Worthy said in a statement.

The shooting occurred around 7:42 p.m. Jan. 7 at a gas station in the 11000 block of East Seven Mile Road in Detroit. Authorities said Green saw the victim and his brother walking into the gas station when he fired a gun in their direction, shooting the 15-year-old in the buttocks.

Green allegedly attempted to shoot again when his weapon jammed, and he ran outside. Shortly after, Green went back inside the station and found the 15-year-old victim injured on the floor. Green then allegedly stood over the victim, firing his gun five times at close range, killing the teen, authorities said.

When police arrived, they found the victim inside the gas station. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Green is charged as an adult with one count of first-degree murder and assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearm.

“This case is a stark reminder of why there should always be options for prosecutors when the facts allege unspeakable premeditated violence by juveniles. The facts in this case warrant charging the defendant as an adult,” said Worthy in a statement Tuesday.

Green is expected to be arraigned 10 a.m. Wednesday in 36th District Court.