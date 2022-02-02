15-year-old ordered held without bond in fatal shooting of Detroit teen

A 15-year Detroit youngster was jailed without bond Wednesday following his arraignment in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen last month at a Detroit gas station.

Mekhi Green is charged as an adult with one count each of first-degree murder and assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the shooting of Rob Harris, 15, around 7:42 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 11000 block of East 7 Mile near Outer Drive.

Green shot and killed Harris after shooting at him and his brother as they walked into the gas station, prosecutors said. Harris was shot in the buttocks. Green's gun "jammed," authorities said, allowing Harris' brother to take cover. He was not harmed.

As Harris was lying injured on the floor in a corner, Green allegedly went over to him and "nearly' stood over him, firing his gun five times at close range, killing the teen," said Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor James Hammer Wednesday during Green's arraignment in 36th District Court.

Green knew Harris, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Monday.

The gas station where the shooting occurred is a Green Light location and video footage was obtained that police used in their investigation into the shooting, said Hammer.

Hammer said it was "by the grace of God" that Green's gun jammed which gave Harris' brother time to take cover and survive the shooting. He requested that Magistrate Jeffrey Kleparek deny bond for Green, saying "when you look at the heinousness and danger to the community" the teen shouldn't be free.

Hammer portrayed Green as incorrigible, saying he has missed school numerous times and pointed out that his mother says the teen is "never really" home. Green, said Hammer, does not have a prior adult criminal record or juvenile case.

"He said he knew the police were looking for him and essentially didn't turn himself in," said Hammer. "Your honor, I believe remand is appropriate in this situation."

Green's attorney, whose name was not disclosed during a Zoom hearing, told Kleparek that her client is "only 15-years-old" and that his uncle and aunt were willing to take him in if he was released on a GPS tether and put under house arrest.

Kleparek, in denying the request, called the allegations against Green "concerning," citing the seriousness of the charges and concerns over public safety.

A not guilty plea was entered on Green's behalf. The formal reading of the charges and case were waived Wednesday.

Green, who is in the 10th grade, is due back in court at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 15 for a probable cause conference and on Feb. 22 for a preliminary examination, with both hearings before 36th District Court Judge Kenneth King.

bwilliams@detroitnews.com.