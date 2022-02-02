Surveillance images released in separate Detroit shooting, robbery

Detroit police on Wednesday released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting and a robbery reported weeks apart last month.

In one incident, a 46-year-old man entered a business in the 6100 block of Charles on the city's east side around 4:20 p.m. Jan. 17 when a suspect approached on foot and fired shots, striking him, investigators said in a statement.

Seconds later, the suspect was filmed jumping into a dark Chrysler minivan with a broken rear windshield wiper that pulled up in the street, according to the release.

The victim was hospitalized and has since been released, police said.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

In an incident reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday at a Family Dollar in the 3400 block of Grand River, a suspect walked behind the counter, placed a hand in his pocket "as though he was armed and demanded the 25-year-old female victim to open the cash register," police said in statement.

The worker complied and the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money and the woman's cell phone before fleeing on foot, according to the release.

The suspect is described as a man 35-50 years old, 6 feet tall, with a medium build, last seen wearing a black mask, a black and white Raiders jacket, gray Nike hooded sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, and white gym shoes.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at (313) 596-1340 or Crime Stoppers.