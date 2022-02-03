UM study: 1 in 4 Detroit parents remain out of labor force

Detroit's unemployment rate remains at 20% amid the ongoing pandemic and hasn't changed in the last year, according to a University of Michigan survey.

The proportion of adults who are in the labor force but are not currently employed is less than half the peak of 43% in June 2020, but twice the pre-pandemic rate of about 10%, researchers said.

The survey from the Detroit Metro Area Communities Study released Thursday highlights disparities in who is affected by unemployment, stating, "among people of color, low-wage earners, and residents without four-year college degrees are more likely to be unemployed than other residents."

DMACS has been surveying samples of Detroit households since 2016. The study released Thursday reviewed 1,900 survey responses from Nov. 3 to Dec. 15. Researchers said responses represent the views of the city as a whole because answers were weighted to match Detroit's population demographics.

Lower-income Detroit residents stood out, researchers noted, with more than 4 out of 10 Detroiters with annual household incomes of less than $30,000 indicating they were not currently working.

Half of unemployed Detroiters reported they have been out of work for less than a year while 41% say they have been out of work for one to three years.

Additionally, Black (23%) and Latino (23%) Detroiters in the labor force are nearly four times as likely to be unemployed as White (6%) Detroiters, researchers said.

"These ethnoracial disparities in unemployment rates have widened over time," according to the study.

The unemployment rate among White residents fell from 14% to 6% between July and November, while the unemployment rate among Blacks and Latinos remained stable at roughly 23%. This suggests White Detroit residents are experiencing faster employment recovery than residents of color, the study found.

Downtown, the number of in-person workers has plummeted during the pandemic, according to data from the Downtown Detroit Partnership, reducing customer traffic for shops and restaurants. Pre-COVID, an average of 70,000 people worked downtown Monday through Friday, a figure that dwindled to fewer than 20,000 as of August.

It's still the time of the "Great Resignation" and the wave of employees who voluntarily resigned from their jobs during the pandemic included approximately 38,600 Detroiters last year.

When asked why they left their job, the most common reason was to take a better employment opportunity.

Residents described it as an opportunity of upgrading, saying they quit for "a better position within the same industry" because "It offered better pay, benefits and work environment. It's also permanently remote so I don't have to worry about eventually going back to an office," the survey respondents said.

Many Detroiters also cited the pandemic as a reason they left work, ​​including unsafe working conditions, unvaccinated colleagues and uncertain work schedules, researchers stated.

"The pandemic has caused large shifts in Detroit’s labor market, from the types of jobs people are pursuing to who is willing and able to work right now," said Elisabeth Gerber, a faculty research lead for DMACS and professor of public policy.

Nearly 1 out of every 4 parents who are not in the labor force reported that they left the labor force within the past year — three times the rate of other Detroiters who are out of the labor force. However, researchers said, they did not find that women were more likely than men to have recently exited the labor force.

Other key findings included that 75% of recently unemployed Detroiters think they will return to work in the next month.

Half of Detroiters, both employed and unemployed, said they have considered changing their occupation or field of work in the past year.

"Young Detroiters are especially likely to consider changing fields and to pursue workforce education opportunities," according to the study. "The majority (57%) of Detroiters under 40 years old in the labor force report they have considered changing fields in the past year, compared to 46% of those between 40 and 64 years old and 17% of older adults."

Roughly 1 in 6 residents, or 18%, in the labor force said they have pursued job training or education opportunities in the last year.

Nearly all unemployed residents who did not work last year say they are actively seeking work and 49% of those under the age of 40 say they searched for a job within the past month.

"The latest DMACS survey shows the uneven nature of the economic recovery, and Detroiters’ experiences suggest there is a need for both job training programs that prepare Detroiters for high-demand employment sectors as well as significant investment into the safety and quality of all employment opportunities," Gerber said.

