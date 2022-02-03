Woman critically injured after being run over multiple times by SUV in Detroit

A young woman was run over by an SUV several times in a school parking lot Monday morning near Eastpointe, authorities said Thursday.

The woman, 18, is in critical condition and "clinging to life," according to Rudy Harper, 2nd deputy chief with the Detroit Police Department.

The incident took place at approximately 8:40 a.m. in the parking lot of the Fisher Magnet Upper Academy on the 15400 block of Maddelein, before school was in session.

The woman was not associated with the school, Harper said.

Surveillance footage released by the department shows the SUV entering the parking lot before the incident. Police have since recovered the vehicle, but a suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detroit police at (313) 596-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP

halbarghouthi@detroitnews.com

@HaniBarghouthi