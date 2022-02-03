Lexus Velodrome in Detroit riding high once again

Detroit — The Lexus Velodrome is riding high again.

After high winds and a power outage in December knocked the air out of the facility, officials said it has been re-inflated and ready for racing.

The velodrome, which has a bicycle track, walking and running track and weight-training area, officially reopened for business on Monday, they said. They also said the facility will host its first bike race of 2022 Feb. 18-19.

"When the dome came down our first effort was to protect the track from the winter elements — the snow, the ice, the water and, of course, to get it patched and re-inflated asap," Dale Hughes, executive director of the Detroit Fitness Foundation, said in a statement Thursday. "Once re-inflated, we went into restoration mode, making the facility better than ever.

"What we are most excited about right now is to be back to the business of offering unique fitness opportunities to everyone and getting our bike racers back onto the best venue in the nation."

The nonprofit foundation operates the $4 million sports complex on Mack Avenue just west of Interstate 75.

Officials said the year's first race, dubbed the "The Re-Inflation 2 Day" is being promoted by the American Cycling League. Racers from across the country and the region are expected to compete.

They also said the race is meant to thank the more than 100 donors and volunteers who helped get the dome back up and running. Tickets are available at the facility's website.

December's power outage deflated the dome and the facility's backup generator failed to start and keep it filled with air. No one was inside the structure at the time.

The velodrome opened in 2018 and Lexus, the global luxury brand of Japanese car maker Toyota Motor Corp., landed the naming rights in 2017.

