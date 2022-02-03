Man, 19, sought in fatal shooting on Montrose in Detroit

Detroit police detectives are seeking tips to find a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting this week on the city's west side.

The incident was reported around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 12000 block of Montrose, the police department said in a statement.

The victim, identified as a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead. Authorities did not release other details on him or the shooting.

Police on Thursday named Ronde Malike Gill as a suspect.

He may have fled in a white Jeep Compass.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the DPD Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.