Police seek tips on robberies at two Detroit stores

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who robbed two stores Wednesday.

Officials said the man at about 12:25 p.m. entered the Dollar General store in the 1500 block of East Jefferson near St. Jean Street, walked up to a clerk, acted as though he was armed and demanded money from the cash register.

He then left with an undisclosed amount of money drove away in a black Jeep with Arkansas license plate #ACA60X.

No injuries were reported, according to authorities.

About a half-hour later, investigators believe the same man entered the Family Dollar store in the 2200 block of West Davison near 14th Street, approached a clerk, acted as though he was armed and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

No injuries were reported in the second robbery, either.

Officials said the man is about 35, about 6 foot 2 inches tall and was wearing a dark-colored skull cap, a surgical mask, a multi-colored coat and blue jeans. They also released images of the man captured by security cameras.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robberies should call the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at (313) 596-5740 or (313) 596-1040. They may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

