Woman injured as she escapes fire in northwest Detroit; 8 families displaced

A fire in a residential building in northwest Detroit left one woman injured and displaced several families as a snowstorm was winding down Thursday morning, officials said.

Firefighters saw heavy fire coming from about 10 windows on the first and second floors from the building at 14281 Riverview when they responded to a call at 2:34 a.m., according to David Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department.

A woman, 40, fractured her ankle and hip when she jumped out of a window to escape the fire and was transported to a hospital for medical attention, said Fornell.

Another woman and her two children jumped and were uninjured.

Eight families with three infants were displaced due to the fire, and the Red Cross was called to assist them.

"Luckily, the fire was knocked down quickly, but the attack was hampered because there were cars parked in front of fire hydrants," said Fornell. "We were still able to hook up but not in a normal manner."

Police had the cars in question towed, Fornell added.

The first and second floors of the building were "heavily damaged" and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, he said.

halbarghouthi@detroitnews.com

@HaniBarghouthi