2 bodies found in burning car on Detroit's east side

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people found Friday night in a burning vehicle on Detroit's east side.

Fire crews were called to the 14600 block of Young around 8:30 p.m. on a report that a building was ablaze. They arrived to find a car behind a one-story home engulfed in flames, said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

Once they extinguished the blaze, the firefighters found two corpses inside burned beyond recognition, he said.

An autopsy was expected. Other details were not released Friday night.

The investigation has been turned over to the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit.