Suspect in robberies at two Detroit stores arrested, police say

Detroit — A suspect linked to armed robberies Wednesday at two stores has been arrested, police said Friday.

Investigators said they believe he is also connected to robberies at three other locations. The 36-year-old man was in arrested at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday in the 18000 block of St. Mary’s, according to police. They said they are not releasing any more details at this time.

On Thursday, officials said a man robbed two stores within a period of about a half-hour.

He entered the Dollar General store in the 1500 block of East Jefferson near St. Jean Street at about 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, walked up to a clerk, acted as though he was armed and demanded money from the cash register.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of money drove away in a black Jeep with Arkansas license plate #ACA60X.

No injuries were reported, according to authorities.

Police said they believe the same man entered the Family Dollar store in the 2200 block of West Davison near 14th Street about a half-hour later, approached a clerk, acted as though he was armed and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

No injuries were reported in the second robbery, either.

