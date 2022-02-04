Man charged in double-fatal liquor store shooting

A 44-year-old Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shootings of two other men at a city liquor store.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worth charged John Edward-Dayter Montgomery in the deaths of 60-year-old Raymondo Bankhead and James Deberry, 57, both of Detroit.

The shooting occurred 11:12 a.m. Tuesday at a liquor store in the 9920 block of Wyoming Street on Detroit's west side.

Police found both men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Bankhead was pronounced dead at the scene and Deberry was taken to a hospital where he later died of his wounds.

The shooting reportedly followed a verbal altercation inside the store between Montgomery and Deberry and the men were asked to leave the business by a store employee.

The men allegedly went out to a parking lot and Montgomery allegedly assaulted Deberry with a metal bar. Deberry, according to authorities, grabbed a crowbar and struck the defendant in the head several times before Montgomery pulled out a handgun and fired two shots, killing Deberry and Bankhead, who was an innocent bystander and had no involvement in the altercation.

Montgomery is charged with two counts on first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned Friday in 36th District Court.

Montgomery's probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 22 and his preliminary examination is set for March 1.