'Titan of the federal bench' U.S. District Judge Avern Cohn dies after long legal career

U.S. District Judge Avern Cohn died Friday at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak following a brief illness. He was 97.

His death was confirmed Saturday by court spokesman David Ashenfelter.

The Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School mourned the passing of Cohn. In a statement, Levin Center Director Jim Townsend called Cohn, a cousin of the center’s founder and chair, the late Sen. Carl Levin, "a friend, mentor, role model, collaborator. ...

“Throughout his lengthy and remarkably varied career, Judge Cohn had an extraordinary impact on the law and our community.

“As recently as the fall of 2020, the Levin Center had the privilege of hosting a panel discussion on Detroit’s civilian oversight of the police which featured Judge Cohn and Senator Levin where Judge Cohn shared his insights as an early member of the Detroit Police Commission. Then as always Judge Cohn was sharp, candid, and full of wit. He was truly one of a kind,” Townsend concluded.

Eugene Driker, a longtime friend of Cohn and chair of the Levin Center’s Advisory Board, called Cohn "a titan of the federal bench in Detroit for four decades.

"His intellect and judgment were extraordinary and his capacity for work limitless," Driker said in a statement. "He served as a mentor to new judges on the court, many of whom continued to seek his guidance on difficult issues.

"Judge Cohn had a brusque demeanor, which sometimes camouflaged his humanity and his concern for people and their needs. Throughout his judicial career he remained deeply connected to his community and to its problems. How many leading Detroiters, when confronted with a difficult issue, have instinctively said: 'Why don’t we see what Avern has to say about this.'”

Cohen left the federal bench in 2019 at age 95 after more than 40 years of service.

"It is time to pass on my responsibilities to others," Cohn said in a statement released by the court at the time. "Most judicial systems have a mandatory retirement age. While I don't believe in mandatory retirement, there comes a time in the course of one's work that they retire and let their work be borne by younger persons."

Known both for his intellect and his temper, he could be withering with attorneys. He told The Detroit News in July 2019, "I've cooled down. Age. But every so often, I get impatient."

Cohn is the second federal judge In Detroit to die this year. Arthur Tarnow, 79, who was nominated by President Bill Clinton, died Jan. 21.

Appointed in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter, Cohn assumed senior status in October 1999. While that typically means part-time duty, nothing changed for Cohn except his title.

As a judge, he struck down the University of Michigan's anti-hate-speech code as overbroad and presided over the case of former Detroit City Council President Monica Conyers, who drew 37 months for taking bribes.

Cohn was born in Detroit. His mother, Sadie, was a homemaker, and his dad, Irwin, eventually became the fourth name on the door at Honigman, Miller, Schwartz and Cohn.

Cohn enrolled at the University of Michigan in 1942, just in time to have his academic career waylaid by World War II. The Army sent him to engineering school, abandoned the program and redirected him to pre-med classes.

Discharged in 1946, he gave medicine six more weeks, then enrolled at the University of Michigan Law School. He received his law degree in 1949 and joined his father’s Detroit law firm.

Cohn spent the next 30 years practicing administrative law and representing clients in business disputes. When his father’s firm merged with another Detroit law firm in 1961, Cohn stayed on as a partner.

As a lawyer, he represented looters for free after the 1967 uprising and later served as a Detroit police commissioner.

In his judicial biography, Cohn said he had aspired to become a federal judge from the day he stepped into a federal courtroom in 1949, but had to wait 30 years to get his chance.

Although he expressed an interest in 1966 to then Michigan Sen. Phil Hart, Cohn said Hart had someone else in mind. Cohn tried again after Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, was elected president in 1976, but then Michigan Sen. Donald Riegle Jr., D-Michigan, was hesitant to recommend him to Carter.

“Riegle was concerned that I lacked judicial temperament — and he was right,” Cohn told the federal court’s historical society in 2005. “I had never been a shrinking violet. I was militant, excitable, forceful, occasionally probably interrupted people, occasionally irritated people.”

Cohn said Riegle relented because of strong backing from then Detroit Mayor Coleman Young, then UAW President Doug Fraser and the Jewish community. Carter nominated Cohn to the federal bench on May 17, 1979, and the Senate easily confirmed him. He was sworn in Sept. 26, 1979.